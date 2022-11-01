Voters Weighing Range of Issues Heading Toward Election Day

This time next Tuesday, the polls will be open. Voters will elect our next governor, a senator, members of Congress, Attorney General and other leaders. As Election Day quickly approaches, people around the state are contemplating many issues as they consider how they will cast their votes.

Depending upon who you talk to, there is a different issue at the top of that person’s priority list. For Waterbury’s Antonio Thompson, crime is among his biggest concerns.

“Car thefts, people doing all kinds of break-ins, it’s just that violence is outrageous right now,” Thompson said.

Thompson also said inflation will influence his vote, and he’s not alone.

“The economy is probably the most important right now,” said Al Magriz of Cheshire.

Magriz said he does the shopping in his house and it’s getting expensive.

“On a weekly basis I’m amazed that anywhere you go, the prices of everything are just skyrocketing,” he said.

Jordan Gaston was pumping gas Tuesday and agrees she’d like to see those prices drop, but that’s not the top issue she’d like addressed. Gaston said education is the most important thing and her vote will be for leaders who prioritize students and their parents.

“It makes a big difference if [leaders] really put these children first and make decisions that don’t just help them, but help [parents] as well,” Gaston said.

Among the most influential issues continues to be women’s reproductive rights. Throughout the election cycle, there have been strong opinions on both sides.

Aside from deciding who our leaders will be, voters will also be asked if the way we elect them in the future should be changed. The first question asks, “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

Mail-in absentee ballots are available for those who cannot vote in person. But currently Connecticut does not have in-person early voting. Something that makes it difficult for some.

“Not everybody has the ability to get out and vote. Some people are working at the same time people and can’t get off,” said Cherega Person of Waterbury.

Othe’s who spoke with NBC Connecticut Tuesday see more benefits to early voting, including early accounting of votes and a possible increased turnout.