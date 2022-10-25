What You Need to Know About Voting This Election Day

With Election Day just two weeks away, officials outlined key deadlines and practices as voters take to the polls.

You can register in-person by stopping by town/city hall, but those not registered by Nov. 8 will have to visit the town’s Election Day registration location before casting your ballot.

“You can always call your town clerk,” said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates. “Your local election officials are there for you.”

For mail-in registration, paperwork must be delivered to your town/city hall by Nov. 1.

“A lot of people are just showing up in their town halls saying, ‘I’m not going to be here Election Day, I want to cast my ballot now,’ and they’ve been allowed to do that,” said Hartford City Clerk Noel McGregor.

Since the pandemic, absentee ballots have become more accessible than in years past.

“If you’re sick or unable to attend, not in town or whatever, you can apply for an absentee ballot a lot easier,” McGregor said.

You can also request absentee through the state’s new online portal, where once submitted, you’ll receive a ballot in the mail.

“It just broadens it a little bit and gives people more flexibility to be able to have their voice heard and have their ballot counted by absentee ballot,” Bates said.

These mail-in ballots need to arrive to the town hall by Nov. 7, and recently, the state has added a new way to avoid postal delays through its ballot box program.

“The state has a campaign letting people know they can drop their ballots in the ballot box. Each town has at least one box,” McGregor said.

For those looking to vote in person, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information on polling locations and what’s on the ballot, click here.