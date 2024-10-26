Beyoncé speaks on her 3 kids at Kamala Harris rally in Houston

Originally appeared on E! Online

Beyoncé is returning to her roots.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer recently stepped out for a surprise appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in her hometown of Houston.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," Beyoncé shared from stage. "A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided."

The Grammy winner — who shares kids Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6, with husband Jay-Z — continued, "Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers. Imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day, even those who are no longer physically with us. Imagine all of their sacrifice. The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power."

And while Beyoncé’s appearance had fans buzzing, it wasn’t a complete surprise. After all, sources with direct knowledge of the event told NBC News earlier this week that she would be taking the stage alongside the Democratic nominee for president.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s latest appearance comes two months after rumors circulated that she would be performing at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 22. While the chatter about a potential appearance circulated social media for days prior to the “XO” singer’s alleged performance, a rep for Beyoncé later laid their cards down, down, down — revealing they were untrue.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” her rep told the Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

Beyoncé has arrived 👑 pic.twitter.com/TXpPRvJM5m — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

But given Beyoncé penchant for the element of surprise, no one could blame fans for getting their hopes up. After all, the 43-year-old hardly ever makes her next move known and has surprised fans with appearances, performances and albums over the years.

As for why Beyoncé prefers to keep fans guessing? It all comes down to her philosophy with fame and making music.

“I focus on evolution, innovation, and shifting perception,” she told GQ in September. “When you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why.”

