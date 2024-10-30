By the numbers: How early voting in Conn. stood a week before Election Day

Early voting continues ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and more than 360,000 voters have taken part.
Early voting started on Oct. 21 and continues through Nov. 3. The Secretary of the State’s Office said Tuesday that 367,190 voters took part in early voting as of Oct. 28 and 78,689 absentee ballots have been returned.
The number of absentee ballots issued as of Oct. 28 was 131,235.
Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 7, there were 158,381 new voter registrations.
Early voting by the numbers so far
Here’s a look at the day-by-day breakdown of early voting:
- Oct. 21: 58,745
- Oct. 22: 52,202
- Oct. 23: 50,977
- Oct. 24: 48,556
- Oct. 25: 52,213
- Oct. 26: 26,097
- Oct. 27: 21,489
- Oct. 28: 56,911
Early voting by town so far
The Secretary of the State’s Office also issued information on early voting ballots in several towns.
- West Hartford: 9,419
- Fairfield: 8,962
- Norwalk: 8,765
- Stamford: 8,701
- Milford: 8,115
- Hamden: 7,773
- Greenwich: 6,724
- Stratford: 6,501
- Manchester: 6,170
- Glastonbury: 5,957
What to know about early voting
The remaining days available for early voting are Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Oct. 31, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below:
What to know about Election Day
Tuesday, Nov. 5 is election day. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can find your polling location through the Voter Registration Lookup
Photo Identification is not required. For most voters, your identification must fit one of the following requirements for it to be accepted as a valid form of ID at the polls:
- name and address
- name and signature
- name and photograph
- A drive-only license is not valid for federal identification purposes and cannot be used to vote.
What to know about absentee voting
These are the deadlines you need to know.
- In-person by voter to town clerk: No later than Nov. 4, before closing
- In-person by designee of ill or disabled voter to town clerk: No later than 8 p.m. on Election Day
- By mail and dropbox: No later than 8 p.m. on Election Day