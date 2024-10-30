By the numbers: How early voting in Conn. stood a week before Election Day

Early voting continues ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and more than 360,000 voters have taken part.

Early voting started on Oct. 21 and continues through Nov. 3. The Secretary of the State’s Office said Tuesday that 367,190 voters took part in early voting as of Oct. 28 and 78,689 absentee ballots have been returned.

The number of absentee ballots issued as of Oct. 28 was 131,235.

Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 7, there were 158,381 new voter registrations.

Early voting by the numbers so far

Here’s a look at the day-by-day breakdown of early voting:

Oct. 21: 58,745

Oct. 22: 52,202

Oct. 23: 50,977

Oct. 24: 48,556

Oct. 25: 52,213

Oct. 26: 26,097

Oct. 27: 21,489

Oct. 28: 56,911

Early voting by town so far

The Secretary of the State’s Office also issued information on early voting ballots in several towns.

West Hartford: 9,419

Fairfield: 8,962

Norwalk: 8,765

Stamford: 8,701

Milford: 8,115

Hamden: 7,773

Greenwich: 6,724

Stratford: 6,501

Manchester: 6,170

Glastonbury: 5,957

What to know about early voting

The remaining days available for early voting are Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Oct. 31, when the hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below:

What to know about Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 5 is election day. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find your polling location through the Voter Registration Lookup

Photo Identification is not required. For most voters, your identification must fit one of the following requirements for it to be accepted as a valid form of ID at the polls:

name and address

name and signature

name and photograph

A drive-only license is not valid for federal identification purposes and cannot be used to vote.

What to know about absentee voting

These are the deadlines you need to know.