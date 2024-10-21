Early voting in Connecticut starts Monday

For the first time ever, our state is offering early voting for the upcoming presidential election and it starts on Monday.

All eyes are on this presidential race and if you want to beat the crowds, you have the option to vote early. Each town has a different early voting location.

Early voting starts on Monday and goes until the day before the election. You can vote each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tuesday and Thursday before Election Day, the hours have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This isn't like an absentee ballot. It's the same experience as if you went on Election Day.

You will use a privacy booth to vote and then instead of feeding it into a machine, you'll seal it in an approved envelope and place it in a secured receptacle.

Ballots will be secured and unopened until Election Day when the Secretary of State says they will be opened and counted.

"There's no difference in whether you cast your vote now or whether you cast your vote on Election Day. Every vote gets counted," said Dr. Trish Crouse from the University of New Haven.

There is nothing special you have to do to vote early other than be registered to vote. You can also register to vote at the early voting locations.

Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below: