Connecticut voters who did not take part in early voting over the last two weeks will be heading to the polls on Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are unsure of where your polling place is, you can find out through the Secretary of the State’s website. Click here.

Start by selecting your town. Then enter your last name, first name and date of birth.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After filling in your information, click "voter registration search."