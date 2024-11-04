Decision 2024

How to find out where to vote

Voting in Norwich

Connecticut voters who did not take part in early voting over the last two weeks will be heading to the polls on Tuesday.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

If you are unsure of where your polling place is, you can find out through the Secretary of the State’s website. Click here.

Start by selecting your town. Then enter your last name, first name and date of birth.  

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After filling in your information, click "voter registration search."

Decision 2024 6 hours ago

More than 740,000 voted in early voting in CT

Decision 2024 14 hours ago

Here's what to watch as Election Day approaches in the U.S.

Decision 2024 Nov 2

What's a ‘red' and ‘blue mirage,' and how election night vote counts make it hard to tell who will win

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us