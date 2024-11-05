Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Americans choose a president and much more on Election Day 2024

Follow along for live updates.

By NBC Staff

A voter on Oct. 27, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images file

What to Know

To keep up with the latest local election coverage, watch NBC Connecticut News on your favorite streaming platforms or follow along here.

Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us