Live updates: Connecticut voters head to the polls on Election Day

Follow live updates throughout Election Day 2024.

What to Know

  • Election Day has arrived, and voters have been casting ballots at the polls since 6 a.m. Polls close tonight at 8 p.m.
  • Connecticut allows for Same Day Registration (voter must present ID and proof of residence).
  • More than 740,000 people voted early in Connecticut — a first for a general election in the state.
  • In addition to voting for president this year, people in Connecticut will elect a U.S. senator, and all five U.S. representatives are up for reelection.
  • On a state level, voters will decide who will fill all 36 state senate and all 151 state representative seats in the General Assembly.
  • People will also vote on a statewide amendment whether to allow no-excuse absentee ballots. Currently, in order to vote by absentee ballot, a voter must be active-duty military, sick or out of town on Election Day, for those who work at polls and people who have religious conflicts with the election.

Follow Election Day live updates below.

Decision 2024
