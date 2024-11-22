Maine lawmaker accused of choking wife wins re-election by one vote

A Republican lawmaker in Maine accused of choking his wife last month won re-election by a single vote after a Thursday recount.

State Rep. Lucas Lanigan turned himself in days before the election, after being charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, WCSH, an NBC affiliate in Maine, reported. According to a police affidavit obtained by WCSH, Lanigan is accused of choking his wife after she confronted him about an alleged affair.

His race against Democratic challenger Patty Kidder for a state House seat representing part of Southern Maine initially ended in an apparent tie.

After a hand recount, the secretary of state's office said Thursday that Lanigan had received 2,478 votes to Kidder’s 2,477, putting him over the top by a single vote.

Lanigan did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News. He has denied any wrongdoing in the criminal case.

On Facebook, two days after the election, Lanigan said he was fighting these "ridiculous charges." "I have thick skin but for my family enough is enough," he wrote.

Lanigan’s wife later asked that the charges be dropped, saying she did not think he intended to hurt her. But prosecutors are continuing to pursue the case, saying domestic violence victims sometimes recant under pressure from abusers, according to WCSH.

According to WCSH, prosecutors said she was taken to the hospital with bruises on both sides of her neck consistent with strangulation.

Democrats immediately called on Lanigan to resign after he was booked for the crime, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

“The actions described in the warrant for the arrest of State Representative Lucas Lanigan for domestic violence aggravated assault are incredibly disturbing and are disqualifying for any elected official or individual seeking public office," said Maine Democratic Party Chair Bev Uhlenhake.

The top Republican in the state House, Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, said that while he took the issue seriously, he wanted to let the legal system run its course.

“They’re very serious charges, obviously,” Faulkingham told the Portland Press Herald. “I think that’s what led to this being a very close race. But Rep. Lanigan has due process, and this will all get sorted out in court.”

Faulkingham added that the recount shows “every vote counts.”

Republicans made modest gains in the Maine state legislature in this year's elections, but Democrats will retain control of both chambers. Five seats in the state House have yet to be decided, pending recounts.

