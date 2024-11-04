More than 740,000 voted in early voting in CT

More than 740,000 voters took part in early voting in Connecticut, according to the secretary of the state’s office.

Early voting started on Oct. 21 and went through Sunday.

How many voted each day of early voting

Here’s a look at how many people voted on each day of early voting:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Monday, Oct. 21 : 58,976

: 58,976 Tuesday, Oct. 22 : 52,270

: 52,270 Wednesday, Oct. 23 : 51,060

: 51,060 Thursday, Oct. 24 : 48,609

: 48,609 Friday, Oct. 25 : 52,340

: 52,340 Saturday, Oct. 26 : 26,118

: 26,118 Sunday, Oct. 27 : 21,645

: 21,645 Monday, Oct. 28 : 57,718

: 57,718 Tuesday, Oct. 29 : 71,225

: 71,225 Wednesday, Oct. 30 : 54,059

: 54,059 Thursday, Oct. 3 1: 64,427

1: 64,427 Friday, Nov. 1 : 65,799

: 65,799 Saturday, Nov. 2 : 51,541

: 51,541 Sunday, Nov. 3 : 65,714

: 65,714 Total: 741,501

There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 4.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you voted by absentee ballot, your completed ballot must get to the town clerk by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Same-day registration

If you have not registered to vote but want to vote on Tuesday, you have the option of same-day registration.

Same-day registration allows for people who are not yet registered or who are registered in one town, but have moved to another town to register and vote on Election Day, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

If you are not registered and wish to vote early, you can register and vote at your town's designated same-day registration location.

For Election Day, the same-day registration location will be different than your polling location.

In most towns, this will be the same as the early voting location, according to the Secretary of the State.

Click here for a town-by-town list of same-day-registration locations.

To qualify for same-day-registration, you must: