Decision 2024

More than 740,000 voted in early voting in CT

NBC Connecticut

More than 740,000 voters took part in early voting in Connecticut, according to the secretary of the state’s office.

Early voting started on Oct. 21 and went through Sunday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

How many voted each day of early voting

Here’s a look at how many people voted on each day of early voting:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Monday, Oct. 21: 58,976
  • Tuesday, Oct. 22: 52,270
  • Wednesday, Oct. 23: 51,060
  • Thursday, Oct. 24: 48,609
  • Friday, Oct. 25: 52,340
  • Saturday, Oct. 26: 26,118
  • Sunday, Oct. 27: 21,645
  • Monday, Oct. 28: 57,718
  • Tuesday, Oct. 29: 71,225
  • Wednesday, Oct. 30: 54,059
  • Thursday, Oct. 31: 64,427
  • Friday, Nov. 1: 65,799
  • Saturday, Nov. 2: 51,541
  • Sunday, Nov. 3: 65,714
  • Total:  741,501

There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 4.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Local

Wildfires

Rocky Neck State Park remains closed because of fire

Rocky Hill

Man accused of going 117 mph on I-91 South in Rocky Hill

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you voted by absentee ballot, your completed ballot must get to the town clerk by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.  

Same-day registration

If you have not registered to vote but want to vote on Tuesday, you have the option of same-day registration.

Same-day registration allows for people who are not yet registered or who are registered in one town, but have moved to another town to register and vote on Election Day, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

If you are not registered and wish to vote early, you can register and vote at your town's designated same-day registration location.

For Election Day, the same-day registration location will be different than your polling location.

In most towns, this will be the same as the early voting location, according to the Secretary of the State.

Click here for a town-by-town list of same-day-registration locations.

To qualify for same-day-registration, you must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Be age 18 or older
  • Be a bona fide resident of the town where you are registering
  • If convicted of a felony, have completed confinement

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us