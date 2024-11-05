One polling location in Greenwich experiencing tabulator issue, officials say

A polling location in Greenwich had some issues with a tabulator reading ballots on Tuesday and a team of counters will begin counting ballots at 6 p.m., according to a statement from the two registrars of voters.

It was reported at the Julian Curtiss polling place and the registrars of voters said they are encountering problems with tabulators reading ballots for District 1. This is only happening to ballots in District 1, not 1A.

They said they determined this isn't a programming issue and they believe it might be a misalignment on certain ballots printed.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said the tabulators are almost 20 years old and if a tabulator does fail, that’s expected and planned for.

Every tabulator has a secure auxiliary bin and voters can put their ballots into that bin. Then they are retrieved at the end of the night and election officials run them through the tabulator, Thomas said.

Voters at the polling location are instructed to place the ballots into a locked auxiliary bin and a team of counters being hired by both the Republican and Democratic registrars is being deployed and will start counting those ballots at 6 p.m. so the results will not be delayed, the statement from the registrars of voters in Greenwich said.

They added that all tabulators are tested with actual live ballots pulled from the same packages used on Election Day and there are always two tabulators at a polling place, a main and a spare.