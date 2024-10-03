Political parties, election officials ramp up efforts ahead of Election Day

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison made a stop in Hartford Wednesday, looking to drum up support for his party’s candidates.

“My friend, this election is about progress versus chaos, it’s about hope versus fear,” Harrison said during a news conference in Bushnell Park in Hartford.

The appearance highlights the efforts of Democrats and Republicans with Election Day just over a month away.

Connecticut Republican Chairman Ben Proto said he's trying to boost enthusiasm as candidates go door-to-door.

“Are you better off four years ago than you are now?” Proto said. “The answer to that question is no and that’s why we need to change it."

Harrison urged support for Vice President Kamala Harris and warned against sending former President Donald Trump back to the White House.

He also gave some attention to Connecticut’s candidates, especially making sure to voice support for U.S. Reps. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Joe Courtney (D-2nd District).

Proto said Republicans are also talking about the presidential race while campaigning. They’re also telling voters that they need to vote for new lawmakers in Connecticut if they’re not happy about the direction of the state.

As the two parties work the campaign trail, local election officials are gearing up for a busy few weeks.

Connecticut saw nearly 80% of voters turn out in 2020. Middletown Democratic Registrar of Voters Patricia Alston expects a similarly high turnout this year.

That's especially true since Connecticut will have early voting for the first time, with polls open from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

“This is going to be very different. That’s one of the things we’re emphasizing to people,” Alston said.

She said her staff has been door knocking on weekends to help people register to vote. She also held a seminar earlier this week for people who were worried about the voting process.

She’s hoping for a busy month ahead, despite all the work it entails.

“They (voters) should research the candidates and make a decision and vote,” she said.

Voters will also need to research a ballot question this year. They can decide whether to eliminate rules in the state constitution limiting who is eligible for an absentee ballot.

The current list of voters eligible for an absentee ballot includes active-duty military, people with an illness or disability, and voters who are out of town on Election Day.

If voters approve the ballot question, lawmakers will set up a process where everyone is eligible for absentee ballots.

Supporters of the ballot question, including some Democrats, have said they want no-excuse absentee balloting, a move that would allow anyone to vote without going to the polls.

Critics warn the language is too broad and could essentially result in the state mailing ballots to all voters.