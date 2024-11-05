Is the post office open on Election Day 2024? What to know about Tuesday mail delivery

Election Day 2024 is here.

Whether you've already voted, plan to drop your ballot in the mail, or simply have postal business to take care of, you may be wondering if the post office is open on Election Day this year.

You also may also be curious if there will be mail delivery on Nov. 5.

Like other significant observances on the calendar, things on Election Day operate a bit different than usual. Many schools are closed on the day, given that a fair number of them serve as polling centers.

Along with schools, some government agencies and offices are also shuttered in order to give their employees time to cast their ballot, along with some companies and businesses, which allow employees the day off for the same reason.

Is the USPS among them? Find out what you need to know on post office hours for Election Day 2024.

Is the post office open on Election Day 2024?

The USPS observes 11 federal holidays each year. They include the following:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Presidents' Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas

Given Election Day is not a federal holiday, the post office will be open for business as usual on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

If mailing your ballot is on the agenda, the USPS says it will be deploying “extraordinary measures” to help expedite ballot mail.

That said, almost all states have specific absentee ballot requirements which require ballots to have been received prior to Election Day or delivered in person to polling locations by certain deadlines.

Find out what your state's ballot deadlines are right here.

Will UPS and FedEx be open on Election Day 2024?

Need to send or pick up a package? Along with the USPS, you can expect other shipping services like UPS and FedEx to operate during normal hours on Election Day this year.

That said, it's never a good idea to double check if you are waiting on something important or need expedited shipping on a package.

Find information on UPS Election Day hours and services right here and FedEx, right here.

