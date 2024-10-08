Race for Connecticut's U.S. House 2nd District is a rematch in 2024

U.S. Rep Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) is looking for a 10th term in office this November, but he’ll have to win a rematch to accomplish that.

That’s because former state lawmaker Mike France, who ran in 2022, is once again looking to regain the seat for Republicans.

Courtney beat France by 18 percentage points two years ago and he’s hopeful he can get the same level of support from voters this time.

“I think I have a record that I can present to the voters that they can trust me,” said Courtney, who won his first election in 2006 by beating incumbent Republican Rob Simmons.

That includes continuing to support Electric Boat, as the submarine manufacturer based in New London is a major employer for the region.

Courtney has earned the nickname “Two Sub Joe” because of his continued push for Congress to fund the construction of two submarines.

Courtney also touted federal funding for programs teaching people how to work at EB, which hired more than 5,000 more employees last year.

“It does show this is a long game, you know, this is going to be going on for a while,” he said.

But France, an engineer with a defense contractor after serving 20 years in the Navy, believes he can do a better job ensuring the funding continues.

In recent years, some in Congress have looked to scale back submarine construction to use that money elsewhere in the military budget.

“I understand the challenges their facing and know how to figure out how to help EB be successful,” France said.

France, who spent four terms in the Connecticut House of Representatives, said his biggest issue, in his view that the Democrats, including Courtney, have pushed policies that hurt the U.S. economy.

He wants to reduce government spending. He also wants to increase energy production, saying those costs are a big driver of inflation.

“The biggest challenge people are feeling is the cost of inflation,” he said, adding he thinks that reducing inflation would bring down interest rates for things like mortgages.

Courtney said the federal government can find other ways to help families with the cost of living, including programs that bring down the cost to care for children and for seniors.

He also wants tax credits and incentives to encourage the construction of more affordable housing.

“We need more supply, I mean that’s the bottom line,” Courtney said.

The two candidates also disagree on foreign policy, notably their stance on Israel.

Courtney said the U.S. needs to remain a strong ally to Israel, but he also thinks Israel should agree to a ceasefire that avoids a “forever war.”

France said he wants peace, but the U.S. needs to stand by its ally because “Hamas doesn’t want that and that’s the challenge we’ve had.”

The two candidates also have different views on reproductive healthcare.

Courtney supports a federal law that codifies the abortion access provided under Roe V. Wade, but France said the issue should be decided by each state.