Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects push to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from ballot in two swing states

The justices did not detail their reason in an order rejecting the emergency appeal, as is typical. One justice, Neil Gorsuch, publicly dissented in the Michigan case.

By Lindsay Whitehurst | The Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
BASTIEN INZAURRALDE/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the presidential ballot in two battleground states.

Kennedy wanted to get off the ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan after dropping his independent bid and endorsing Republican Donald Trump in the tight contest. He argued that keeping him on violated his First Amendment rights.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Michigan and Wisconsin said removing his name now, with early voting underway days before the election, would be impossible.

The justices did not detail their reason in an order rejecting the emergency appeal, as is typical. One justice, Neil Gorsuch, publicly dissented in the Michigan case.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The presence of independent and third-party candidates on the ballot in swing states could be a key factor in the close presidential race. The high court previously rejected Kennedy’s separate effort to stay on the ballot in New York, a state where his presence is unlikely to make a difference in the race between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

Kennedy has been working to get off the ballot in the seven key swing states since endorsing Trump. Wisconsin and Michigan are the last two where his name was expected to appear.

In Michigan, he notched an appeals court win but courts ultimately found he couldn't withdraw as the candidate of the Natural Law Party, which had wanted him to stay on.

Decision 2024

Decision 2024 34 mins ago

Election officials planning to count early ballots on busy Election Day

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

Ballot drop box fires highlight concerns that election conspiracy theories are making them a target

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to end his presidential campaign and endorse former President Donald Trump, NBC News reported, citing two sources familiar with the plans.

In his dissent, Gorush pointed to lower court judges who wrote that the timing of Kennedy's original request to be removed wasn't so unreasonable that it should be denied.

In Wisconsin, courts found that qualified candidates who file nomination papers must remain on the ballot unless they die, and a plan to cover Kennedy's name with stickers was unworkable.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Supreme CourtDecision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us