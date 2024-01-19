These candidates will be on CT's 2024 Presidential Preference Primary ballot

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas has announced the names of the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates who will appear on the ballot for Connecticut’s Presidential Preference Primary election on April 2.

“Voters in Connecticut should be aware of two new things with the Presidential Preference Primary – the primary will now be held on the first Tuesday in April, and this year’s election will launch early voting in Connecticut,” Thomas said in a statement. “All of your election information can be found at MyVote.ct.gov.”

The following Democratic candidates were selected to appear on the ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

The following Republican candidates were selected to appear on the ballot (listed in alphabetical order):

Ryan Binkley

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

The candidates will be notified by registered mail with return receipt requested. The Secretary of the State said candidates may request that their names be omitted from the ballot as long as they make a request in writing by noon on Monday, Feb. 26.

The Secretary will publicly determine the Presidential Preference Primary ballot order for both parties’ primaries on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Candidates for the Democratic and Republican nominations who were not selected Friday can still get on the ballot by filing petitions with at least 1% of active registered voters of their party.

Petitions will be available Friday at noon and they must be turned in to the town Registrar of Voters by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

Nominating petitions for candidates from minor parties for the General Election have been available since Jan. 2. They are due at 4 p.m. on July 31, to the Secretary of the State’s office, or 4 p.m. on Aug. 7, to town clerks’ offices.

The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary will be the first election in Connecticut to have early voting available.

There will be four days of early voting, with early voting available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, Wednesday, March 27, Thursday, March 28, and Saturday, March 30. Voters should check with their local town registrar’s office for their town’s early voting location.

Hours on Election Day, April 2, hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.