Donald Trump

Trump says insult-riddled Madison Square Garden rally was a ‘lovefest'

Tony Hinchcliffe was among a slew of controversial speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night. His comments about Puerto Rico drew ire in the Latino community, which the former president has been trying to court

By Adriana Gomez Licon l The Associated Press and Michelle L. Price l The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Donald Trump on Tuesday called his rally at Madison Square Garden, an event marked by crude and racist insults by several speakers, a “lovefest.”

That's a term the former president also has used to reference the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump noted that “there’s never been an event so beautiful” as his Sunday night rally in his hometown of New York City. That's despite criticism from Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign and many who watched — including Republicans — about racist comments made targeting Latinos, Black people, Jews and Palestinians, along with sexist insults directed at Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's set at the rally, in which he joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage,” stirred particular anger given the electoral importance of Puerto Ricans who live in Pennsylvania and other key swing states. The Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico but not other comments.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump didn’t address Hinchcliffe’s joke on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago. But he ripped critics who have pointed out that Madison Square Garden was host to a gathering of Nazis in 1939.

Several of the speakers on Sunday referenced that event, including former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, who said, “I don’t see no stinkin’ Nazis in here.”

“Nobody’s ever had love like that,” Trump said, of the hourslong Sunday event that featured speakers including some of his adult children, wife Melania and high-level surrogates and supporters including TV psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “It was really love for our country.”

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumppoliticsMadison Square Garden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us