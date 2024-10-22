Voters to decide on possible change to no-fault absentee ballots

Voters will have to decide for the second time in two years whether Connecticut should expand access to voting.

A statewide referendum this year asks whether the state should remove state constitutional barriers and allow for no-fault absentee ballots.

“Voting should be easy, right?” Bridgeport Generation Now Co-Director Geneem Davis said.

Connecticut’s Constitution has limits on who is eligible for an absentee ballot. Voters must meet one of the valid excuses, including being active-duty military, sick or out of town on Election Day.

Voters who work at polls or who have religious conflicts with the election are also eligible.

If approved, those restrictions would be removed from the constitution and the legislature would come up with a process for absentee ballots. Democrats in the legislature have voiced support for no-fault absentee balloting.

The proposal comes after voters approved early voting in a statewide referendum in 2022.

Nearly 73,000 voters went to the polls through 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the second day of early voting.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said the initial turnout for early voting shows people support more access and he hopes that translates to this year’s statewide referendum.

“I think the convenience of early voting was evident yesterday. I think no-excused absentee balloting is working in red and blue states all over the country,” Lamont said.

Republicans are urging voters to reject the proposed change, though.

Rep. Holly Cheeseman (R-East Lyme) said early voting gives more people the opportunity to vote.

She’s also worried about election security, pointing to four campaign workers in Bridgeport who were arrested this past summer on charges of absentee ballot fraud connected to the 2019 mayoral election.

Cheeseman questioned if the state has enough security in place and noted approval could allow lawmakers to move to a vote-by-mail system.

“It's important that everyone have access, but early voting provides the most secure way for the maximum number of people to cast their vote,” she said.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D) said her office would look at security measures used in states where absentee ballots are more widely available.

“We’re not creating something new here, many states have secure processes,” Thomas said.

Voters rejected a similar ballot question in 2014. Supporters have said they believe it’s because voters were confused about what the question was proposing.