'90s Con in Hartford will be the only one in 2025

There will be one '90s Con this year and it will be here in Connecticut.

'90s Con is coming to the Connecticut Convention Center to Hartford in March.

That’s 4 Entertainment posted on Facebook that they can only hold one this year due to scheduling issues.

“So 2025’s one and ONLY 90s Con will be this March 28, 29 & 30th in Hartford, CT! But have no fear- we are working to make it the biggest, baddest, & raddest one yet!”

Celebrity guests coming to 2025 90s Con

Here's a look at the celebrities who are expected to attend:

David Arquette - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Elizabeth Berkley - Saturday and Sunday

Kimberly J. Brown - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Neve Campbell – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Gabrielle Carteris - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Holly Marie Combs - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ethan Embry - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Soleil Moon Frye - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jennie Garth - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Saturday and Sunday

Brian Austin Green - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Judith Hoag - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jamie Kennedy - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Daniel Kountz - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Andrew Lawrence - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Joey Lawrence - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Matthew Lawrence- Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Matthew Lillard - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Mario Lopez -Saturday and Sunday

Rose McGowan - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Dermot Mulroney, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jason Priestley - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Jennifer Rhodes - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Tori Spelling - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Robin Tunney - Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Skeet Ulrich - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Wilson Phillips - Saturday and Sunday

Johnny Whitworth - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ian Ziering - Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Learn more hear.