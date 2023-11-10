Alanis Morissette tour coming to Connecticut

Alanis Morissette is coming to Connecticut next summer.

She will be making 31 stops in North America during her The Triple Moon Tour, which will also feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.

The tour includes a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, July 6.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that begins on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, Nov. 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 am at alanis.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. Details are available online here www.citientertainment.com.

The Triple Moon Tour Dates: