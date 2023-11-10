Alanis Morissette tour coming to Connecticut

Alanis Morissette is coming to Connecticut next summer.
She will be making 31 stops in North America during her The Triple Moon Tour, which will also feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade.
The tour includes a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, July 6.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale that begins on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Fans can sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, Nov. 15 to get first access to presale tickets. More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 am at alanis.com.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. Details are available online here www.citientertainment.com.
The Triple Moon Tour Dates:
- Sunday, June 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, June 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Friday, June 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sunday, June 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- Wednesday, June 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, but not Morgan Wade.)
- Thursday, June 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, but not Morgan Wade.)
- Saturday, June 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- Sunday, June 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wednesday, June 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thursday, June 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Saturday, June 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Tuesday, July 2 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Wednesday, July 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Friday, July 5 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Saturday, July 6 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Tuesday, July 9 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Wednesday, July 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Tuesday, July 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Tuesday, July 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wednesday, July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Tuesday, July 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Saturday, July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sunday, July 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Wednesday, July 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thursday, Aug. 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Aug. 3 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Sunday, Aug. 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Thursday, Aug. 8 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Friday, Aug. 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum