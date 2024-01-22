Entertainment

Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits tour is coming to Connecticut

2023 Canada's Walk of Fame Gala

Avril Lavigne is going on a greatest hits tour and will be coming to Connecticut this summer.

The tour starts in Vancouver, Canada on May 22 and she will be coming to Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Wednesday, Aug. 21.  

Lavigne will be in Holmdel, NJ on Aug. 23, Mansfield, Mass. on Aug. 24, Wantagh, NY on Aug. 27 and Camden, NJ on Aug. 29.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends will be going on the tour as well.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., according to a post on the singer’s Facebook page.

This article tagged under:

Entertainment
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us