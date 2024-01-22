Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits tour is coming to Connecticut

Avril Lavigne is going on a greatest hits tour and will be coming to Connecticut this summer.

The tour starts in Vancouver, Canada on May 22 and she will be coming to Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Lavigne will be in Holmdel, NJ on Aug. 23, Mansfield, Mass. on Aug. 24, Wantagh, NY on Aug. 27 and Camden, NJ on Aug. 29.

Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends will be going on the tour as well.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., according to a post on the singer’s Facebook page.