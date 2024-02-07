Beach Boys tour coming to Connecticut

The Beach Boys are going on tour and coming to Connecticut.

The Beach Boys’ Endless Summer Gold Tour is coming to Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Friday, May 24 with special guest Dave Mason.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9 at LiveNation.com.

More information including details on VIP after-party events, which will take place at some venues, is available on mikelove.com or thebeachboys.com.

Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour Dates