Beach Boys tour coming to Connecticut

The Beach Boys are going on tour and coming to Connecticut.
The Beach Boys’ Endless Summer Gold Tour is coming to Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Friday, May 24 with special guest Dave Mason.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9 at LiveNation.com.
More information including details on VIP after-party events, which will take place at some venues, is available on mikelove.com or thebeachboys.com.
Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour Dates
- Feb. 21 at Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI - On sale now
- Feb. 22 at Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI - On sale now
- March 1 at Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL - On sale now
- March 2 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL - On sale now
- March 3 at Sunrise Theatre (MATINEE) in Fort Pierce, FL - On sale now
- March 3 at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL - On sale now
- March 7 at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (MATINEE) in The Villages, FL - On sale now
- March 7 at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages, FL - On sale now
- March 8 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (MATINEE) in Fort Myers, FL - On sale now
- March 8 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, FL - On sale now
- March 9 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL - On sale now
- April 25 at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, LA - On sale now
- April 26 at Talking Stick resort & Casino in Scottsdale, AZ - On sale now
- April 27 at Harrah's Laughlin Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, NV - On sale now
- April 28 at Stagecoach in Indio, CA - On sale now
- May 24 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT, with special guest Dave Mason
- May 25 at Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY, with special guest Dave Mason
- May 26 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, with special guest Dave Mason
- May 27 at Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport, NY
- May 30 at St. George Theatre in Staten Island, NY
- May 31 at Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY
- June 1 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, with special guest Dave Mason
- June 2 at Wolf Trap - Filene Center** in Vienna, VA, on sale Feb. 16
- June 20 at Alabama Theatre (MATINEE) in North Myrtle Beach, SC
- June 20 at Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, SC
- June 22 at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, NJ, on sale now
- June 23 at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, DE
- June 27 at State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, PA
- 6/28/24 at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chautauqua, NY
- 6/29/24 at American Music Theatre (MATINEE) in Lancaster, PA
- 6/29/24 at American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA
- 7/01/24 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, OH
- 7/02/24 at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Youngstown, OH
- 7/05/24 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI
- 7/06/24 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, IN
- 7/09/24 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato, MN
- 7/10/24 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN
- 7/11/24 at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay, WI
- 7/12/24 at McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, IA
- 7/14/24 at Uptown Theater in Kansas City, MO
- 7/16/24 at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton, MO
- 8/02/24 at Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, ME
- Aug. 5 at Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ, on sale now
- Aug. 5 at Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ, on sale now
- Aug. 6 at Ocean City Music Pier (MATINEE) in Ocean City, NJ, on sale now
- Aug. 6 at Ocean City Music Pier in Ocean City, NJ, on sale now
- Aug. 8 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY with special guest Dave Mason
- Aug. 14 at Levitt Pavilion in Denver, CO
- Aug. 15 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, CO
- Aug. 16 at Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO
- Aug. 17 at Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, CO, on sale now
- Aug. 22 at Western Idaho Fair - Western Idaho Fairgrounds in Boise, ID
- Aug. 24 at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, OR
- Aug. 25 at Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR
- Aug. 27 at Reding Civic Auditorium in Redding, CA
- Aug. 28 at Green Music Center - Joan and Sanford Weill Hall + Lawn in Rohnert Park, CA
- Aug. 29 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA
- Aug. 30 at Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
- Sept. 20 at Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, PA, on sale now
- Sept. 21 at Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV
- Sept. 22 at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY, on sale now
- Sept. 23 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
- Oct. 30 at Malt Shop Memories Cruise, on sale now