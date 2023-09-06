Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun is postponed again

The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert scheduled for Sept. 16 at Mohegan Sun Arena is being postponed for a second time this year.

The show was postponed due to illness in March and was initially rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16. That date has now also been postponed.

In a statement, Springsteen said the band's stop in Uncasville is just one of several shows being postponed. All remaining performances scheduled for September are being postponed as Springsteen is receives treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows...Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon," Springsteen said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine.

The concert was supposed to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The concert was one of eight scheduled for the month of September.

The next scheduled concert for Springsteen and the E Street Band is Nov. 3 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Mohegan Sun for more information about what ticket holders can expect.