Complete List of Winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Actress: Renée Zellwegger, "Judy"

Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Ensemble: "Parasite"

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Stunt Ensemble: "Avengers: Endgame"

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Comedy series ensemble: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Drama series ensemble: "The Crown"

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verson"

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

TV Stunt Ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

Life Achievement: Robert De Niro

