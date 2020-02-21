Celebrating National Margarita Day

Mezcal Sandia Cocktail

1.5 oz watermelon tequila

1 oz Fidencio Mezcal

1 oz watermelon puckers

2 oz lime juice

Add above ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake. Option to add muddled jalapeños to the mix to add spice to the cocktail. Pour over ice and serve with watermelon garnish and optional Chimayo rim.

Smoky Garden Margarita

2.5 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

1.5 oz Lavender simple syrup

1 oz lime juice or your favorite Margarita mix

Three slices of freshly muddled jalapeño

One slice muddled orange

2 droppers of 1821 Chili-Lime bitters

Add above ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake. Pour over ice in a mojito glass and top with a splash of soda (carbonated) water.