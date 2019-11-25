CT LIVE!: Provencal Goat Cheese Gratin

goat cheese gratin

Provençal Goat Cheese Gratin

Ingredients:

  • About 10 oz. Fresh goat cheese
  • 3-4 t. Fresh herbs such as thyme, oregano and/or rosemary OR 1 t. dried herbs
  • 1½-2 c. Your favorite Tomato or Marinara Sauce
  • About ½ c. Coarsely chopped black olives such as Kalamata or Niçoise

Directions:

1. Preheat broiler to 450 degrees. In a 9- to 10-inch baking dish, layer the ingredients: Cheese, ½ the herbs, tomato sauce just to evenly cover the cheese, olives and remaining herbs. Broil about 2-4 minutes about 3 inches from the heat, until cheese is melted and fragrant and tomato sauce is sizzling. Serve with bread or crostini (toasted slices of baguette).

2. Make-Your-Own Crostini: Slice baguette into 1/2-inch thick rounds. Lay on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toast at 350 degrees for 5-10 minutes per side, until crunchy and golden brown.

