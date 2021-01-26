CT LIVE!: Baked Dinner Potatoes

Baked Dinner Potatoes

4 large russet potatoes about 8 ounces each

3 strips bacon cooked and chopped

2 tablespoons cooked onion

¼ cup cooked chopped chicken or turkey

¼ cup cooked chopped vegetables (I used carrots and peas)

¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon chopped scallions

½ cup sour cream

Wash potatoes well with cold water and prick several times with a fork. Place potatoes in a microwaveable dish and microwave on high for 5 minutes. Then carefully turn the potatoes and microwave for 5 more minutes. The potatoes should be cooked now if not continue microwaving for 2 minute intervals until cooked. Remove potatoes and let cool. When cool to the touch cut each potato in half and with a spoon scoop out the insides into a bowl leaving enough potato for it to retain its shape. One by on repeat and line the potato shells up in a baking dish. Now mash the scooped potato with the spoon. Then mix in the chopped bacon, chicken, cooked vegetables, cheese and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Next divide the mixture into 8 balls and stuff each ball into the potato shell. Place into a pre heated 400 degree oven and bake until nicely browned. About 5-7 minutes. Top with chopped scallions and serve sour cream on the side.