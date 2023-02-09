CT LIVE!: Big Game Bites – Nachos

INGREDIENTS

For the Marinated Steak (or chicken)

1 batch of Fajita Spice Marinade found here recommended 8-12 hour marinating time

12 oz piece of Marinated Flat Iron Steak or Two Skinless Boneless Chicken Breasts, grilled & sliced

For the Charred Poblano Crema

1 large poblano pepper roasted on the grill

1 cup sour cream

1 clove of fresh garlic peeled

Handful of fresh cilantro

Juice of ½ a fresh lime

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon onion powder

For the Seasoned Black Beans

1 (15 oz) can of organic black beans, drained & rinsed well

2 cloves of fresh garlic peeled

1 cup of beef or vegetable broth

¼ teaspoon onion powder

Kosher salt

Black pepper

For the Fresh Salsa

3 large fresh ripe tomatoes seeded & diced

½ a large red onion diced

1 large jalapeno pepper seeded & minced

Juice of ½ a fresh lime

1 tablespoon olive oil

Handful of fresh cilantro washed & chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

To Finish the Nachos

1 large bag of your favorite corn tortilla chips

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3 ripe avocados

Sliced fresh jalapenos

Fresh cilantro

Sour cream

INSTRUCTIONS

For the Steak; Prepare the marinade linked above, and marinate your steak or chicken for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight. Remove from the marinade and cook thoroughly on the grill or in an oiled hot cast iron pan. Reserve.

For the Poblano Crema; On the hot grill, quickly char your poblano pepper. Place over the flames and rotate every 30 seconds until the pepper skin starts to blister & color. Allow to cool. Next with a paper towel, gently rub off the skin as best as you can. Using a sharp knife, cut the sides of the pepper away from the seeds. In a blender; add the seeded charred pepper, sour cream, garlic clove, cilantro, lime juice, salt and onion powder. Blend on high until smooth. Pour into a squeeze bottle or bowl, cover and chill until needed.

For the Black Beans; Rinse the canned beans well under cold running water. Place in a small saucepan with two cloves of peeled fresh garlic, 1 cup (or enough broth to just cover the beans) beef stock, onion powder, and salt & pepper. Place over medium-high heat and let come to a boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer, and while mixing occasionally, boil off the broth until the beans become creamy & the garlic has softened. About 30 minutes. If the beans need more time, add a splash more of the beef broth and continue simmering. Adjust salt & pepper to taste. Reserve.

For the Fresh Salsa; Add the chopped tomatoes, red onion, diced jalapeno, chopped cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and seasonings to a medium sized bowl. Stir well. Reserve.

To Assemble the Nachos; Preheat your oven to 350F, and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread out the bagged tortilla chips, making sure not to use the broken pieces. Next, spread the shredded cheese evenly across the chips. Now, add generous spoonfuls of the seasoned black beans. Pop into the oven for 5 minutes, or just until the cheese has started to melt. After 5 minutes, remove from the oven to a cooling rack and begin to layer on the sliced steak (or chicken breast) & fresh salsa. Place back into the hot oven for 5-7 minutes.

To Finish; Remove the nachos from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Add slices of fresh avocado & cilantro. Add dollops of sour cream and sliced jalapenos. Using a squirt bottle or large spoon, generously drizzle on your poblano crema over the nachos.

Enjoy!

NOTES

Any lean cut of beef will work perfectly for this recipe.

Marinating your proteins overnight will amplify the flavors.

You can make a vegetarian version of this nacho recipe, by substituting the beef broth in the beans for vegetable broth, and replacing the steak with tempeh.

Add additional toppings like fresh lettuce, red onions, pickled radishes, and bacon to create your own unique recipe.