Buffalo Chicken Dip

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

About 8 ounces crumbled blue cheese

1 (12.5-ounce) can canned chicken breast

1 teaspoon onion powder

Hot pepper sauce to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until well blended.

Turn mixture into an ovenproof dish and bake at 350 until it heated through and bubbly, around 10 to 15 minutes.

Note: We used 2 tablespoons of hot sauce, but the heat can be adjusted for taste.