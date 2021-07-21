This story is about building support for Age-Friendly Communities in Connecticut. Dianne Stone, Director, Newington Senior and Disabled Center, President of the CT Association of Senior Center Personnel and Steering Committee Member, CT Age Well Collaborative and Julie Evans Starr, President of CT Community Care and CT Age Well Collaborative Steering Committee member discussed the topic along with the newly released, CT Healthy Aging Data Report which provides nearly 200 individual community profiles for cities and towns throughout the state. Check it out the Collaborative and report at www.ctagewellcollaborative.org.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.