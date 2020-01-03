CT LIVE!: Cleansing Drinks for the New Year

Cucumber Lemonade

Makes 1 Drink

This is the drink of my hopes. It fills my heart with joy of health, and makes me happy to feel healthy.

1 English cucumber, peeled and seeded

45 sprigs dill

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup coconut water

In a juice extractor, press the juice of the cucumber and dill; You should have about 2/3 cup. Transfer to a blender with the lemon juice and coconut water, and pulse together. Pour into a glass and serve.

Orange Fennel Agua Fresca

Makes 1 drink

Let's take a cue from Latin água fresca and go for the glow! Think of this water as your personal cleansing drink. As in, hello health! All you need is a few sips to brighten your daytime energy.

34 thin slices navel orange

1 stalk fennel plus fennel top, cut into chunks

2 cups coconut water

Ice cubes

Equipment: 1 (16-ounce) mason jar

Combine the orange slices, fennel, and coconut water in a mason jar. Close the jar and let it steep in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight. Add ice before serving.