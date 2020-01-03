CT LIVE!: Cleansing Drinks for the New Year

Cucumber Lemonade
Makes 1 Drink
This is the drink of my hopes. It fills my heart with joy of health, and makes me happy to feel healthy.
- 1 English cucumber, peeled and seeded
- 45 sprigs dill
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup coconut water
In a juice extractor, press the juice of the cucumber and dill; You should have about 2/3 cup. Transfer to a blender with the lemon juice and coconut water, and pulse together. Pour into a glass and serve.
CT Live
Orange Fennel Agua Fresca
Makes 1 drink
Let's take a cue from Latin água fresca and go for the glow! Think of this water as your personal cleansing drink. As in, hello health! All you need is a few sips to brighten your daytime energy.
- 34 thin slices navel orange
- 1 stalk fennel plus fennel top, cut into chunks
- 2 cups coconut water
- Ice cubes
- Equipment: 1 (16-ounce) mason jar
Combine the orange slices, fennel, and coconut water in a mason jar. Close the jar and let it steep in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight. Add ice before serving.