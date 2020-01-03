CT Live
Resolutions

CT LIVE!: Cleansing Drinks for the New Year

Author Leticia Moreinos Schwartz showed us how to make Orange Fennel Agua Fresca and Cucumber Lemonade.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Cucumber Lemonade
Makes 1 Drink

This is the drink of my hopes. It fills my heart with joy of health, and makes me happy to feel healthy.

  • 1 English cucumber, peeled and seeded
  • 45 sprigs dill
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • ½ cup coconut water

In a juice extractor, press the juice of the cucumber and dill; You should have about 2/3 cup. Transfer to a blender with the lemon juice and coconut water, and pulse together. Pour into a glass and serve.

CT Live

sports 2 hours ago

CT LIVE!: Taylor Gets a Lesson in Basketball

Resolutions 2 hours ago

CT LIVE!: How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

Orange Fennel Agua Fresca
Makes 1 drink

Let's take a cue from Latin água fresca and go for the glow! Think of this water as your personal cleansing drink. As in, hello health! All you need is a few sips to brighten your daytime energy.

  • 34 thin slices navel orange
  • 1 stalk fennel plus fennel top, cut into chunks
  • 2 cups coconut water
  • Ice cubes
  • Equipment: 1 (16-ounce) mason jar

Combine the orange slices, fennel, and coconut water in a mason jar. Close the jar and let it steep in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight. Add ice before serving.

This article tagged under:

ResolutionsHealth
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us