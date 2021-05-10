CT LIVE!: Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas

Green Chile Enchiladas

This is a quick, easy, and delicious meal that can be prepped in minutes and even made ahead of time for busy weeknights.

Ingredients:

3-4 cups grated Monterey Jack cheese

2 cups green chile enchilada sauce

1 can diced green chiles (4 oz)

1 cup of sour cream

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

2 large boneless chicken breasts, about 1 lb OR a large store bought oven roasted chicken, shredded

6 flour tortillas

Preheat oven to 400F. Lightly grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish

Combine 1 ½ cups of the green chile enchilada sauce (reserving ½ cup for topping), 2 cups grated cheese, green chiles, sour cream, sugar, cumin and white pepper and the shredded chicken. (see below if poaching)

Lay a tortilla flat and spoon about ¼ cup of the mixture down the center of the tortilla. Roll it up and place it seam side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

Drizzle the remaining enchilada sauce over the tortillas and then sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese bubbles and the enchiladas are lightly golden.

Poaching chicken:

Fill a large pot with enough water to cover the chicken breasts by 1 inch. Bring the water to a rolling boil, then add the chicken, cover the pot and remove from the heat. Allow to stand for 20 minutes.

Enjoy!