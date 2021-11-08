CT Live

CT LIVE!: Holiday Cocktails

Spiced Cranberry Gin Punch with Frosted Rosemary

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh clementine or orange juice
  • 3/4 ounce spiced cranberry syrup
  • 2 dashes of Regans’ Orange Bitters
  • 2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin

Instructions

  • TO MAKE THE GARNISH
  • Wash and dry several sprigs of fresh rosemary. In a shallow bowl, pour a tablespoon of plain simple syrup. Gently dredge the rosemary through the simple syrup and then sprinkle completely with regular sugar on all sides.
  • dredging fresh rosemary through sugar for garnish
  • Using a cocktail stick, skewer three fresh cranberries.
  • Reserve.
  • TO MAKE THE COCKTAIL
  • In the cup of a cocktail shaker, combine the juices, spiced cranberry syrup, & Hendrick’s Gin. Add two dashes of orange bitters and a large handful of ice.
  • Close the shaker and viciously shake for at least 30 seconds, or until frosted.
  • Using your favorite whiskey glass or Old Fashioned cocktail glass, fill with fresh ice.
  • Strain the cocktail into the glass and top with a sparkling sugar rosemary sprig and cranberry skewer.
  • Enjoy!

The Fireside Apple Cider & Cinnamon Whiskey Boulevardier

Ingredients

  • 1.5 ounces Rye Whiskey I prefer Whistlepig 10 Rye Whiskey or High West Whiskey Double Rye
  • 0.5 ounce Campari
  • 0.5 ounce weet Vermouth
  • 1 ounce Apple Cider
  • 0.5 ounces cinnamon simple syrup*
  • Squeeze of fresh orange
  • Twist of orange
  • Ice

Instructions

  • Pour all of the liquids + squeeze of orange, into a cocktail shaker or mixing glass.
  • Add a handful of ice. Stir gently with a cocktail spoon.
  • Strain over ice into your favorite Old fashioned or Rocks glass.
  • Expel some orange zest over the glass to release the oils.
  • Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

