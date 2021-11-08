CT LIVE!: Holiday Cocktails

Spiced Cranberry Gin Punch with Frosted Rosemary
Ingredients
- 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 ounce fresh clementine or orange juice
- 3/4 ounce spiced cranberry syrup
- 2 dashes of Regans’ Orange Bitters
- 2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin
Instructions
- TO MAKE THE GARNISH
- Wash and dry several sprigs of fresh rosemary. In a shallow bowl, pour a tablespoon of plain simple syrup. Gently dredge the rosemary through the simple syrup and then sprinkle completely with regular sugar on all sides.
- dredging fresh rosemary through sugar for garnish
- Using a cocktail stick, skewer three fresh cranberries.
- Reserve.
- TO MAKE THE COCKTAIL
- In the cup of a cocktail shaker, combine the juices, spiced cranberry syrup, & Hendrick’s Gin. Add two dashes of orange bitters and a large handful of ice.
- Close the shaker and viciously shake for at least 30 seconds, or until frosted.
- Using your favorite whiskey glass or Old Fashioned cocktail glass, fill with fresh ice.
- Strain the cocktail into the glass and top with a sparkling sugar rosemary sprig and cranberry skewer.
- Enjoy!
The Fireside Apple Cider & Cinnamon Whiskey Boulevardier
Ingredients
- 1.5 ounces Rye Whiskey I prefer Whistlepig 10 Rye Whiskey or High West Whiskey Double Rye
- 0.5 ounce Campari
- 0.5 ounce weet Vermouth
- 1 ounce Apple Cider
- 0.5 ounces cinnamon simple syrup*
- Squeeze of fresh orange
- Twist of orange
- Ice
Instructions
- Pour all of the liquids + squeeze of orange, into a cocktail shaker or mixing glass.
- Add a handful of ice. Stir gently with a cocktail spoon.
- Strain over ice into your favorite Old fashioned or Rocks glass.
- Expel some orange zest over the glass to release the oils.
- Garnish with a twist of orange peel.