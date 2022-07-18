CT LIVE!: Homemade Blueberry Lemonade

Ingredients
For the Lemonade Base;
- 1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice about 6 large lemons
- 3 cups of cold water
- 1 cup plus more to taste blueberry simple syrup
For the Blueberry Simple Syrup;
- 1/2 cup of fresh blueberries you can also substitute strawberries or cherries
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
Instructions
To Make the Blueberry Simple Syrup;
- Combine the blueberries, water, and sugar into medium sized saucepan and place of medium-high heat. Stir occasionally to dissolve the sugar.
- Bring to a low boil. Let cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Once cooked, remove from the heat. Using a potato masher, gently press the fruit to release the juices. Let cool slightly.
- Using a fine mesh sieve and rubber spatula, strain the syrup into a large bowl, and press down on the solids to release any extra juices. Discard the solids.
- Pour the blueberry simple syrup into a glass jar with a tightly fitted lid. Chill.
To Make the Lemonade Base;
- Juice the lemons and add to a large pitcher. Add in the 3 cups of water and stir.
To Make the Blueberry Lemonade;
- Version #1 Add 1 cup (plus more to taste) of the blueberry simple syrup to the lemonade base and stir. Taste and adjust the sweetness. Add ice to the pitcher and enjoy!
- Version #2 Using individual tall Collins glasses, add 2-3 tablespoons of the fruit syrup, and then fill the glass 3/4 full of ice.
- Next, slowly pour the lemonade base. The drink will have this wonderful color gradient. Garnish with edible flowers and mint. Don’t forget to stir your drink before enjoying!