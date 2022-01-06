CT LIVE!: Lemon Almond Rosemary Melts

Lemon Almond Rosemary Melts

INGREDIENTS:

170 grams of Unsalted Room Temperature Butter (12 Tablespoons)

65 grams of Powdered Sugar (1/2 Cup)

2 Teaspoons of Finely Chopped Fresh Rosemary or 1 Teaspoon of Finely Chopped Dried Rosemary

2 Teaspoons of Lemon Zest

1/4 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons of Lemon Juice

180 grams of All Purpose Flour

6 Tablespoons of Almond Flour

2 Tablespoons of Corn Starch

Extra powdered sugar for coating

METHOD:

In a stand mixer or using a bowl and a hand mixer cream together the butter, sugar, rosemary, lemon zest and salt until light and fluffy on medium speed for about 2-3 minutes.

Add the lemon juice, flour, almond flour and corn starch and mix on load speed until incorporated.

Divide the dough in half and form into square logs approximately 7” long and 1 1/4” square.

I like to roll the logs to the desired length and then wrap in plastic wrap. I then begin to gently press flat and continue to turn so that you have flattened on 4 sides creating the square shape.

Place in the refrigerator to chill for about 2 hours. When chilled slice the logs 1/4” and place on a parchment lined baking sheets. For longer storage wrap well and place in the freezer.

Bake at 375 degrees for 12-13 minutes or until the edges begin to brown slightly.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 2-3 minutes. Roll the cookies in the powdered sugar and place on a rack to cook completely.

Store in a air tight container separated by parchment or waxed paper. Before serving you may need to reroll in powdered sugar.

Make approximately 50 cookies.