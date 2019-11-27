CT LIVE!: Low-Calorie Seasonal Cocktails

Pomegranate Fizz

75 Calories

Ice

3 oz San Pellegrino Pomegranate sparkling water

1.5 oz cup Blue Ice Vodka

1 apple slice

1 orange slice

Method: Fill cup with ice, pomegranate sparkling water and Blue Ice Vodka. Stir until perfection. Garnish with apple slices and orange slices.

Fit-Friendly Appletini

106 Calories

1.5 oz Blue Ice Potato Vodka

1 oz low sugar apple juice

A splash of lime juice

1 slice of green apple

1 ice cube (optional; depending on your preference in strength)

Directions: Take Blue Ice Vodka, apple cider, simple syrup and splash of lime juice and shake vigorously in a cocktail shaker (if availableif not stir well). Strain and pour the prepared mix in chilled serving glass. Garnish with a slice of green apple and serve.

Apple Cranberry Skinny Mule

110 Calories

Ice

2 ounces Blue Ice Vodka

1.5 oz light cranberry juice

1.5 oz sparkling apple juice

2 oz light ginger beer

Fresh cranberries for garnish

Method: Fill large glasses with ice. Add Blue Ice Potato Vodka and cranberry juice. Add sparkling apple juice and then fill the rest of way with light ginger beer. Stir until mixed to perfection.