CT LIVE!: Make Mom a Delicious Homemade Cake for Mother's Day

Dark Chocolate Espresso Flourless Cake with Edible Flowers

An intensely chocolate, flourless chocolate cake enhanced with a touch of espresso and complemented with a sweet vanilla whipped cream. Top with edible flowers, and you have a quick and elegant 6 ingredient dessert recipe that will WOW your guests!



Prep Time 10 mins

Cook Time 45 mins

Total Time 55 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American, French

Servings: 8 people

Author: straighttothehipsbaby

Cost: $12



Equipment

1 Springform Pan

1 mixer



Ingredients

8 ounces 60% cacao bittersweet baking chocolate I prefer Ghirardelli

6 tablespoons + more to grease the pan salted butter Cold & Cubed

6 large eggs Separated into Yolks & Whites

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons espresso powder

1 tablespoon vanilla sugar



Instructions