CT LIVE!: Milk Bar Founder and CEO Christina Tosi Shares the Story Behind Her Popular Instagram #BakeClub

Christina Tosi is an award-winning pastry chef, television personality and the founder and CEO of Milk Bar.

Her hit items at Milk Bar range from the Compost Cookies to Cereal Milk Soft Serve ice cream to birthday cakes with unfrosted sides.

While Milk Bar may be open for shipping its baked treats nationwide, Christina has been helping her hundreds of thousands of Instagram fans become expert home bakers while everyone is quarantined during the pandemic.

Every evening, Christina will post a photo of ingredients on her Instagram page. You won't know what you'll be making yet, that's a surprise! The next day at 2 p.m., she'll go live on Instagram and walk you through the recipe.

As of the publication of this article, we are at Day 46 and counting for the #BakeClub!

Christina was kind enough to share the recipes for two of her #bakeclub treats:

Bake Club Recipes

#1 - Cinnamon Bun Cookie

Makes about 18 cookies

1 18 oz box Classic White Cake Mix (Classic Yellow works well, too, but I LOVE Classic White)

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

6 ounces (¾ of an 8 oz brick) Cream Cheese

Heat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, stir Classic White Cake Mix with melted butter, egg and vanilla until smooth.

Divide dough evenly into two bowls.

Stir 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon into one of the two bowls.

Fill half a cookie scoop, or half a large spoon with Classic White dough, and the other half with Cinnamon-Classic White dough. Pinch and twist the dough together with your fingers to form a swirl. Flip the cookie dough ball upside down and using your thumbs, create a cavern to hide 1 tablespoon cream cheese inside each, wrapping the cookie dough edges around to seal entirely. Place dough rounds with this seal down on the cookie sheet 2-3-inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes.

Cool slightly (they’re AWESOME warm) or completely before digging in! Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or in the freezer for up to a month.

#2 - Little Motivators

1 18 oz box Brownie Mix (I love the Dark Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix best)

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon instant coffee or espresso (ground, unbrewed coffee works, too!)

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, stir brownie mix with melted butter, egg and vanilla until smooth.

Stir in coffee, nuts and chocolate chips.

On a greased baking sheet, scoop the dough into ⅓ cup domes, and place 2-3-inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes.

Cool completely before fueling up! Store in an airtight container on the counter for up to 3 days, in the fridge for up to a week or in the freezer for up to a month.