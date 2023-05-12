CT LIVE!: Mother's Day Dessert

Servings: makes 4 dozen cookies
Special Equipment
• 1 large & 1 medium flower shaped cookie cutter
• several sheets of parchment paper
• mini tart baking sheet
Ingredients
For the Sugar Cookie Dough
• 1 cup butter, cool to the touch
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 3 teaspoons lemon zest
• the juice of one lemon
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 3 cups all purpose flour
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the Lemon Curd (if making an Orange Curd, replace the lemon zest & lemon juice, with an equal amount of orange zest & juice)
• 3/4 cup all-purpose sugar, divided into 1/4 cup and 1/2 cup
• 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
• 3 teaspoons lemon zest
• 3 eggs, at room temperature
• 3/4 cup butter, cool to the touch
• pinch of salt
For the Whipped Cream
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/4 cup sugar
Optional; edible flowers
Instructions
For the Cookie Dough
- In a stand mixer using the paddle, beat together the butter and sugar until creamed. About 3 minutes on medium high speed
- Next, add the egg, vanilla, lemon zest, and lemon juice and mix until combined.
- Scrape down the mixer bowl with a rubber spatula, and beat in the baking powder, salt, and flour. Add the flour in 2-3 batches until combined.
- Lay out 2 sheets of plastic wrap and dump the batter into the center. Form a circle of dough and wrap tightly with the plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour before baking.
- After chilling, remove the dough and place on the counter to warm up for 15 minutes.
- Preheat your oven to 350F and lightly grease your mini tart pan with butter.
- Now, flour your countertop or a large cutter board (I also like to roll my dough on a piece of wax paper) and cut an inch wide slice from your circle of dough. We will be working in small batches.
- Gently roll out your dough to about 1/4" thick. Thin enough to be a good tart shell, but not so thin that it will burn in the oven.
- Using your flower shaped cookie cutters, cut out several flowers and place on the mini tart pan. Repeat the process until you've filled the pan. I like to make several different sized cutouts for fun!
- Using a tablespoon or small sauce bowl, very gently create a "bowl" in the center of each flower. This will help hold the curd.
- Using a fork, prick a few venting holes at the bottom of the "bowl", and place the pan in the chiller for 5 minutes, then into your hot oven. Chilling just a bit before baking helps to keep the shape.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown.
- Allow to cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 5 minutes, before gently twisting the flower cookies out to cool completely.
- Repeat until you have the desired amount of cookies.
If you want a "tulip" shape, as I've shown, prepare a baking sheet with parchment and use 6-8 oven safe mini metal sauce bowls. Grease the outsides of the bowls and flip upside down on the tray. Using the medium flower cookie cutter, cut the flower shape and then gently mold on top of the inverted bowls. bake until the edges are brown.
For the Curd
- In a small saucepan, combine the lemon juice, lemon zest & 1/2 cup of sugar and whisk to combine. Set over medium heat, and bring to a boil while whisking occasionally. Once the syrup has reached a boil, remove from the heat and reserve.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the eggs & 1/4 cup of sugar. Whisk to thoroughly combine. You want the eggs and sugar completely incorporated and almost smooth in texture.
- Next, you'll temper the egg mixture. Using a ladle, slowly pour one scoop of the lemon syrup into the egg mixture, while whisking continuously. This action will warm the eggs slowly to avoid getting lemon scrambled eggs.
- Continue to pour in the lemon syrup, one ladle full at a time, until 1/3 of the syrup is transferred. Whisk continuously.
- After whisking together, pour back into the saucepan and bring to a slow boil on medium heat. Whisking the entire time. The liquid will begin to thicken.
- Once at a low boil, keep whisking for 1 minute. The curd will begin to look like a viscous hollandaise sauce. Remove from the heat and let cool for 1 minute.
- Slowly mix in the butter, 1 chunk at a time, using a spatula. Completely blend. If the curd begins to cool to much to melt the butter, place the pot over very low heat and keep stirring the butter in.
- Transfer the curd to a mixing bowl and press a layer of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd, to prevent a "skin" from forming.
- Chill for 30 minutes.
For the Whipped Cream
- Place the heavy whipping cream into the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. Begin to beat the cream on medium, until it starts to create soft peaks.
- Next, add the sugar and vanilla extract, and continue beating until you get fluffy high peaks.
- Reserve.
To Assemble
- Place the curd into a large plastic pastry bag with a round tip, and add the whipped cream to a plastic pastry bag with a large star tip.
- Pipe the curd into the cookie tart shells, about 3/4 of the way.
- Next, add a dollop of whipped cream.
- Garnish with edible flowers.
Notes; Both the dough and the curd are freezer safe. This recipe makes a lot of cookies, so I like to freeze half the dough and any remaining curd for another day!