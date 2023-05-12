CT LIVE!: Mother's Day Dessert



Servings: makes 4 dozen cookies

Special Equipment

• 1 large & 1 medium flower shaped cookie cutter

• several sheets of parchment paper

• mini tart baking sheet

Ingredients

For the Sugar Cookie Dough

• 1 cup butter, cool to the touch

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 3 teaspoons lemon zest

• the juice of one lemon

• 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 3 cups all purpose flour

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

For the Lemon Curd (if making an Orange Curd, replace the lemon zest & lemon juice, with an equal amount of orange zest & juice)

• 3/4 cup all-purpose sugar, divided into 1/4 cup and 1/2 cup

• 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

• 3 teaspoons lemon zest

• 3 eggs, at room temperature

• 3/4 cup butter, cool to the touch

• pinch of salt

For the Whipped Cream

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 cup sugar

Optional; edible flowers

Instructions

For the Cookie Dough

In a stand mixer using the paddle, beat together the butter and sugar until creamed. About 3 minutes on medium high speed Next, add the egg, vanilla, lemon zest, and lemon juice and mix until combined. Scrape down the mixer bowl with a rubber spatula, and beat in the baking powder, salt, and flour. Add the flour in 2-3 batches until combined. Lay out 2 sheets of plastic wrap and dump the batter into the center. Form a circle of dough and wrap tightly with the plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour before baking. After chilling, remove the dough and place on the counter to warm up for 15 minutes. Preheat your oven to 350F and lightly grease your mini tart pan with butter. Now, flour your countertop or a large cutter board (I also like to roll my dough on a piece of wax paper) and cut an inch wide slice from your circle of dough. We will be working in small batches. Gently roll out your dough to about 1/4" thick. Thin enough to be a good tart shell, but not so thin that it will burn in the oven. Using your flower shaped cookie cutters, cut out several flowers and place on the mini tart pan. Repeat the process until you've filled the pan. I like to make several different sized cutouts for fun! Using a tablespoon or small sauce bowl, very gently create a "bowl" in the center of each flower. This will help hold the curd. Using a fork, prick a few venting holes at the bottom of the "bowl", and place the pan in the chiller for 5 minutes, then into your hot oven. Chilling just a bit before baking helps to keep the shape. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown. Allow to cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 5 minutes, before gently twisting the flower cookies out to cool completely. Repeat until you have the desired amount of cookies.

If you want a "tulip" shape, as I've shown, prepare a baking sheet with parchment and use 6-8 oven safe mini metal sauce bowls. Grease the outsides of the bowls and flip upside down on the tray. Using the medium flower cookie cutter, cut the flower shape and then gently mold on top of the inverted bowls. bake until the edges are brown.

For the Curd