CT LIVE!: Mushroom & Asparagus Stew

Mushroom and Asparagus Stew

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup white onion (small dice)

2 cups chopped mushrooms

¼ cup sherry

2 cups low sodium chicken stock

½ cup chopped sun dried tomatoes

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water

1 bunch asparagus (1 pound bottoms cut off –about 2-3 inches up) blanched in 1 gallon boiling water with ½ cup salt. Chilled and cut into 1 inch pieces

1 bunch chopped scallion tops

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish ¼ cup parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a 4 quart sauce pot and cook onions over medium heat until translucent. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the sherry and simmer until liquid is reduced by ¼. Pour in the chicken stock and bring back to a simmer, then add the sun dried tomatoes. Add the cornstarch in a steady stream while stirring to thicken. Finish with the blanched, cut asparagus along with the chopped scallions and butter. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

Pour into 6 soup bowls and garnish with grated parmesan cheese.