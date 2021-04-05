CT Live

cooking

CT LIVE!: Mushroom & Asparagus Stew

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mushroom and Asparagus Stew

1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup white onion (small dice)
2 cups chopped mushrooms
¼ cup sherry
2 cups low sodium chicken stock
½ cup chopped sun dried tomatoes
2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons cold water
1 bunch asparagus (1 pound bottoms cut off –about 2-3 inches up) blanched in 1 gallon boiling water with ½ cup salt. Chilled and cut into 1 inch pieces
1 bunch chopped scallion tops
1 tablespoon butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish ¼ cup parmesan cheese

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Heat oil in a 4 quart sauce pot and cook onions over medium heat until translucent. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the sherry and simmer until liquid is reduced by ¼. Pour in the chicken stock and bring back to a simmer, then add the sun dried tomatoes. Add the cornstarch in a steady stream while stirring to thicken. Finish with the blanched, cut asparagus along with the chopped scallions and butter. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

CT Live

mental health 8 hours ago

CT LIVE!: How to “Spring Clean” Your Mental Health

Sponsored Apr 2

CT LIVE!: Stand With Small – Pho Go Restaurant

Pour into 6 soup bowls and garnish with grated parmesan cheese.

This article tagged under:

cookingspringrecipesstew
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us