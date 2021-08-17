CT LIVE!: Pan-Fried Chicken With Arugula

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 cup flour

2 eggs whipped

1½ cups bread crumbs

½ pound arugula

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

¼ cup fresh grated parmesan cheese

4-6 tablespoons Italian salad dressing

2 lemons cut into quarters

Pound the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap until they are ½ inch thick then set aside. In three separate medium sized bowls place the flour, whipped eggs, and breadcrumbs. Then line a cookie sheet with foil or parchment paper. Carefully flour each piece of chicken and place it on the cookie sheet. Now one at a time, dip the cutlets in the egg wash completely covering the meat. Then press each side into the breadcrumbs until fully coated. Shake off the excess crumbs and place the chicken back on the cookie sheet. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat then pour in 1 tablespoon oil. Pan fry each cutlet until golden brown. Turn down the heat to medium and cook for 45-60 seconds on each side. Make sure the chicken is cooked all the way through then set aside on a clean plate. Repeat until all the chicken is cooked. Next in a large mixing or salad bowl combine the arugula, sliced red onion, parmesan cheese and 4 tablespoons of dressing. Taste then add more dressing if necessary. Divide the chicken onto 4 or 6 plates cutting the chicken to make even portions. Divide the arugula on top of the cutlets and serve with lemon wedges.

Makes 4 large portions or 6 medium sized portions.