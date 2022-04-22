CT LIVE!: Pork & Broccoli Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

1 pound pork tenderloin sliced thin

2 tablespoons corn starch

1 teaspoon oil

1 pound broccoli chopped

3 cloves slivered garlic

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

2 tablespoons corn starch mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon coriander seed

Directions:

Heat the tablespoon of oil on high heat in a large, heavy bottomed pot. In a medium mixing bowl, coat the thinly sliced pork with the corn starch. When the oil is hot, slowly add clumps of the pork into the pot. As it begins to sizzle, start stirring to make sure all sides of the pork are cooked on the outside. Remove the partially cooked pork from pot and reserve in a large bowl. Then add the teaspoon of oil to the pot followed by the broccoli and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes stirring often. Remove the broccoli from the pot and combine with the reserved pork. In the now empty pot, pour in the water, soy sauce, brown sugar and chili flakes and bring to a simmer. Stir in the corn starch then return the pork and broccoli to the pot. Mix thoroughly and continue stirring until the pork is fully cooked. Finish with the coriander seed. Serve with rice.

Makes 4-6 servings