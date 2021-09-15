CT Live

Are you ready to LIVE UNITED? United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut's Community Campaign is underway. United Way Community Campaign Co-Chairs, Shellye Davis and Steve Litchfield, discuss the organization’s mission to tackle tough problems and find long-term solutions for our community. Shellye and Steve talk about what it means to LIVE UNITED and be a hand-raiser in our community. You can join Shellye and Steve by texting keyword LIVEUNITED21 to 41444 and making a donation today!

You can also donate here: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/FKYZMw?vid=j32bq

