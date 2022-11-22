CT LIVE!: Sourdough Stuffing with Sausage and Cranberries

Toasted sourdough, savory sausage & herbs, and tangy dried cranberries come together for a delicious stuffing! My recipe for Quick Sourdough Stuffing with Sausage & Cranberry is my homage to some of my golden food memories!

Prep Time:

15 mins

Cook Time:

25 mins

Total Time:

40 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American Servings: 8

Ingredients

FOR THE BREAD CUBES

1 sourdough boule

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup salted butter melted

3 teaspoons Bell’s Seasoning

pinch of kosher salt & pepper

FOR THE STUFFING

1 package of turkey breakfast sausages

3 stalks of celery diced

2 large carrots peeled & diced

1 medium yellow onion diced

2 cloves fresh garlic minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

4 sprigs of fresh thyme stems removed

1 spring of fresh rosemary stem removed

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup-1 cup of chicken bone broth or turkey stock depending on how moist you want your stuffing

1 Tablespoon olive oil

kosher salt & pepper

Instructions

TO MAKE THE BREAD CUBES

Preheat the oven to 375F and reserve a large baking tray.

Slice & cube your bread or hand tear into bite sized pieces. Add to a large mixing bowl. Reserve.

Melt the 1/4 cup of butter and add to the bread, along with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Sprinkle on the Bell’s Seasoning, a pinch of kosher salt & pepper. Toss to coat.

Spread the bread in a single layer on a large baking tray and place into the oven for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, flip the bread cubes and bake for another 10 minutes. Let cool and reserve.

TO MAKE THE STUFFING

Set a large frying pan on high heat and add the turkey sausage. Cook completely. As the sausages cook, break them up into a crumble. After fully cooking, set aside. Keep the ‘drippings’ in the pan.

Next, dice the celery, carrots, and onion. Mince the garlic cloves and prepare your herbs.

In the same pan that you cooked the turkey sausages, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and reheat to medium high heat. Once hot, add the vegetables, garlic, and herbs to the pan. Add a generous pinch of salt.

While stirring often and watching for over browning, cook the vegetables until slightly wilted. About 5-7 minutes.

Next, add the dried cranberries & cooked sausage to the pan. Let cook for 3 minutes while stirring.

Remove the pan from the heat.

TO ASSEMBLE

In a large bowl, add the toasted bread cubes and vegetable mix. Stir well.

Grease a large casserole dish and add the bread stuffing mixture. Spread into an even layer.

Now, pour your stock or bone broth on top, but don’t mix again. It will spread out.

Bake in a 375F oven for 25 minutes.