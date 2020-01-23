CT LIVE!: Stress-Reducing Chicken Soup

Stress-Reducing Chicken Soup

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup small diced onion

1 cup small diced carrot

1 cup small diced celery

1 cup small diced raw chicken breast

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

½ cup white wine

2 cups low sodium chicken both

2 cups water

3 tablespoons corn starch mixed with 3 tablespoons cold water to form a slurry

1 teaspoon honey

salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

2 cups cooked soup sized pasta

2 tablespoons chives

Heat the oil in a medium sized soup pot over medium high heat and mix in the onions, carrot, and celery. Cook for one minute. Add the chicken and turmeric then cook for an additional two minutes. Stir in the garlic then deglaze with white wine. Simmer until almost reduced. Pour in chicken stock and water then continue cooking for another five minutes over medium low heat. Thicken with corn starch slurry by slowly pouring in the mixture while stirring the soup. Season the soup with honey, salt, and pepper. Incorporate the chives and pasta. Bring back to a simmer then serve.

Makes about 2 quarts.