Indigo Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup Frozen Banana (one large banana)

1 scoop, Almond Butter (1 Tbsp)

1 hand full, Spinach (approx 1/2 cup)

1 tsp, Vanilla

1 shake, Cinnamon

1 tbsp, Cacao Nibs

1/2 cup, Almond Milk

1/2 cup, Supr Brew

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until creamy. Serve immediately.

