CT LIVE!: Super Food Crunch Amazeballs

Super Food Crunch Amazeballs
Ingredients:
•2 jars sunbutter
•2 C maple syrup
•2 tsp vanilla extract
•Pinch of salt
•½ C chia seeds
•½ C flax seeds
•2 C cacao nibs
•2 C hemp hearts
•4 C quinoa puffs
•Shredded coconut for rolling
Method:
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- In a large mixing bowl combine
sunbutter, maple syrup, vanilla
extract and salt.
- Add chia, flax, cacao, hemp,
and quinoa puffs.
- Mix together well, you will need
to use your hands to thoroughly
distribute all ingredients into
mixture.
- Chill mixture for 30-60 minutes
to make rolling easier.
- Roll approximately 1 T per ball.
- Roll in coconut flakes.