CT LIVE! Thanksgiving Appetizer for a Smaller Crowd

Ani's Table Honey & Hazelnut Baked Brie
1 small whole brie (1 lb or 2 lb) well-chilled
3 tablespoons wildflower honey
½ cup toasted hazelnuts crushed alternatively can use pecans or pine nuts
1 sheet puff pastry
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons half & half OR heavy cream
Fresh fruit to garnish
Cranberry relish, sauce, or chutney (optional)
Pan spray a long knife or slicer and cut chilled brie in half horizontally
Open the brie, placing the rind side of each half down on cutting board
With the tip of the knife poke slightly on each side making small holes (about 6 on each half)
On one half only drizzle the honey over the cheese, then on the same half sprinkle the toasted crushed hazelnuts
Lift the half without the honey & nuts and place on top of the other half to make brie whole again. Gently press together
Open puff pastry sheet & roll out slightly with a rolling pin
Place stuffed brie in the middle of puff pastry sheet, then working clockwise start to "pleat" and bring up pastry over the brie working all the way around
Take the extra pastry gathered at the top and gently "twist" it to form the look of a gathered parcel
Press gently to keep pastry closed
Beat the egg yolk with the heavy cream and brush the whole brie with the egg wash & place brie on a sheet ray lined with parchment
Refrigerate for at least two hours or can be made a day ahead
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and put brie into oven directly from the refrigerator & bake for 15 minutes, rotate sheet tray in oven and cook for 10 more until pastry is a lovely color!
Let brie rest & set up for at least 8 minutes so it does not ooze out when cut right away
Transfer gently to serving platter. Surround with fresh fruit and serve cranberry relish on the side
Ani's Table No-Cook Cranberry Thyme Relish
1 bag fresh cranberries
1 medium orange: thin-skinned OR two small clementines or mandarin oranges
1 cup sugar
3 sprigs Thyme picked for leaves
Put all ingredients in a food processor or use immersion blender and blend well
Let sit for at least 12 hours
Stir well before serving