CT LIVE! Thanksgiving Appetizer for a Smaller Crowd

Ani's Table Honey & Hazelnut Baked Brie

1 small whole brie (1 lb or 2 lb) well-chilled

3 tablespoons wildflower honey

½ cup toasted hazelnuts crushed alternatively can use pecans or pine nuts

1 sheet puff pastry

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons half & half OR heavy cream

Fresh fruit to garnish

Cranberry relish, sauce, or chutney (optional)

Pan spray a long knife or slicer and cut chilled brie in half horizontally

Open the brie, placing the rind side of each half down on cutting board

With the tip of the knife poke slightly on each side making small holes (about 6 on each half)

On one half only drizzle the honey over the cheese, then on the same half sprinkle the toasted crushed hazelnuts

Lift the half without the honey & nuts and place on top of the other half to make brie whole again. Gently press together

Open puff pastry sheet & roll out slightly with a rolling pin

Place stuffed brie in the middle of puff pastry sheet, then working clockwise start to "pleat" and bring up pastry over the brie working all the way around

Take the extra pastry gathered at the top and gently "twist" it to form the look of a gathered parcel

Press gently to keep pastry closed

Beat the egg yolk with the heavy cream and brush the whole brie with the egg wash & place brie on a sheet ray lined with parchment

Refrigerate for at least two hours or can be made a day ahead

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and put brie into oven directly from the refrigerator & bake for 15 minutes, rotate sheet tray in oven and cook for 10 more until pastry is a lovely color!

Let brie rest & set up for at least 8 minutes so it does not ooze out when cut right away

Transfer gently to serving platter. Surround with fresh fruit and serve cranberry relish on the side

Ani's Table No-Cook Cranberry Thyme Relish

1 bag fresh cranberries

1 medium orange: thin-skinned OR two small clementines or mandarin oranges

1 cup sugar

3 sprigs Thyme picked for leaves

Put all ingredients in a food processor or use immersion blender and blend well

Let sit for at least 12 hours

Stir well before serving