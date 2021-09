Taylor interviews Mackenzie Manning; Leadership Volunteer, United Way Emerging Leaders Society and learns what it means to LIVE UNITED. They discuss United Way’s 2021 Community Campaign and Telethon from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on September 9th. Find out how you can take action and get involved in support of children, adults, and families in our community! Support the LIVE UNITED Telethon by donating today at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/FKYZMw?vid=j32bq.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.