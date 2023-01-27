CT LIVE!: Whoopie Pies with Sweet P Bakery

Ingredients:

1 1/4 c Brown Sugar

5 fl oz Buttermilk

5 fl oz Vegetable Oil

1 Egg, large

1 Egg Yolk

2 t Vanilla Extract; Pure Tahitian

3 c AP Flour, Unbleached

1/2 c Cocoa Powder

1 1/4 t Baking Soda

1/2 t Salt, Kosher

5 fl oz Water, hot

14 T Butter, Sweet, unsalted

2 c Sugar, 10X

1 t Vanilla Extract; Pure Tahitian

10 oz Marshmallow Cream

Directions:

Cakes

1.Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.In a stand mixer, or a bowl with a hand held mixer, mix together brown sugar, buttermilk, oil, egg, egg

yolk and vanilla until well blended

3.In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

4.Add flour mixture to to the mixer and mix until just combined

5.Pour in hot water and mix until just combined

6.Scoop batter, using a cookie scoop on sheet pans lined with parchment paper or silicone mat, spacing

2 inches apart

7.Bake for approximately 6 minutes. Rotate the pans halfway through to ensure even baking

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Filling

1.Cream butter and 10X sugar on low speed until very well combined

2.Increase mixer speed to high and whip until light and fluffy, blend in vanilla

3.Add in marshmallow fluff and mix until just combined

4.When cakes are cool, scoop about 2 Tbsp of filling onto the bottom side of of one cake. Top with

another cake and make a whoopie pie!